Five held for ‘sexually harassing’ 21-year-old in Gurgaon

The girl was sexually harassed her on a staircase in a gated condominium in Gurgaon. (Representational image) The girl was sexually harassed her on a staircase in a gated condominium in Gurgaon. (Representational image)

A 21-year-old woman alleged that a group of men had sexually harassed her on a staircase in a gated condominium in Gurgaon on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, when she was returning home from work.

Five of the seven accused have been arrested, while two are absconding. Two of the five arrested, according to police, are residents of the same locality.

According to the FIR registered at Kherki Daula police station, the incident took place around 9.45-9.50 pm. “My daughter was coming home from work, and was taking the stairs to our flat on the second floor, when she saw one of the accused on the staircase. She had dropped her tiffin, and when she bent to pick it up, he tried to touch her,” said her father.

Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police, said: “A team was rushed to the spot, and five of the seven accused were arrested. Two managed to escape.”

