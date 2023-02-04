Who are the five judges elevated to the Supreme Court after Centre’s nod?

The Supreme Court of India Saturday cleared the appointment of five new judges, taking the working strength of the apex court to 32.

On December 13, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had recommended the appointment of Justice Pankaj Mithal (Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court), Justice Sanjay Karol (Chief Justice of Patna High Court), Justice P V Sanjay Kumar (Chief Justice of Manipur High Court), Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah (Judge, Patna High Court) and Justice Manoj Misra (Judge, Allahabad High Court).

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to the five judges.

As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices and Judges of the High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court.

I extend best wishes to all of them. pic.twitter.com/DvtBTyGV42 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 4, 2023

We take a look at who these five judges are:

Justice Pankaj Mithal

According to the Rajasthan High Court website, Justice Pankaj Mithal took oath as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court on October 14, 2022. Born in 1961, Justice Mithal completed his graduation from Allahabad University in 1982 and postgraduated in law from Meerut College in 1985. He started practising law in the Allahabad High Court from 1985. Before joining Rajasthan High Court, Justice Mithal served as the Chief Justice of Common High Court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh for over a year.

Justice Sanjay Karol

Born in 1961 and a native of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, Justice Sanjay Karol obtained his law degree from Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla. He went on to enroll as an advocate in 1986. Before taking oath as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court on November 11, 2019, Justice Karol practised in several courts, as Chief Justice of High Court of Tripura and Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Himachal Pradesh, among others.

Justice Karol is also currently serving as the Chancellor of Patna’s Chanakya National Law University and Patron-in-Chief at Bihar State Legal Services Authority and Bihar Judicial Academy, the Patna High Court website states.