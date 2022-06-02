Five get 7-year jail for planning blasts during 2016 Ardh Kumbh

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Delhi sentenced five men to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment, 12 days after they were convicted of planning to carry out a blast during the Ardh Kumbh, Haridwar in 2016.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh sentenced the convicts — Akhlakur Rehman, Mohd Azeemushan, Mohd Meraj, Mohd Osama and Mohsin Ibrahim Sayyed — to seven-year jail and also imposed fines of various amount on each.

They were convicted under Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, and sections 18 (conspiracy), 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and under sections of the Explosive Substance Act.

The accused had pleaded guilty to all charges against them. The court noted that the convicts have committed a serious crime but the fact that they have voluntarily pleaded guilty and shown remorse are the mitigating circumstances in their favour.

“It is further to be kept in mind that at the time of commission of the offence and their arrest, the convicts were of very young and impressionable age and at this stage, their contention that they were swayed by the propaganda and had taken a wrong path due to their immaturity cannot be brushed aside,” the court said.

The judge said all the convicts have shown their inclination towards reformation.

NIA’s public prosecutor Vishal Dwivedi had sought maximum punishment for the convicts on the ground that had their plan been successful, it would have caused loss of many innocent lives.

Advocates Qausar Khan and Prashant Prakash, appearing for convict Sayyed, had sought leniency in the sentencing on the ground that he has shown remorse for his act, and wanted to return to mainstream.