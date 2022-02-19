scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Must Read

Five firms submit Rs 1.53 lakh cr proposals to set up semiconductor, display plants

Vedanta Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures and ISMC propose to set up electronic chip manufacturing plants with USD 13.6 billion investment and have sought support of USD 5.6 billion from the Centre under the Rs 76,000 crore Semicon India Programme.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2022 6:35:27 pm
Government receives proposals from five companies for setting up electronic chip and display manufacturing plants | Reuters/file

The government has received proposals from five companies for setting up electronic chip and display manufacturing plants with investment of Rs 1.53 lakh crore, an official statement said on Saturday.

Also Read |Nod to at least one global chipmaker by March 31; 2024 target for first fabrication unit

Vedanta Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures and ISMC propose to set up electronic chip manufacturing plants with USD 13.6 billion investment and have sought support of USD 5.6 billion from the Centre under the Rs 76,000 crore Semicon India Programme, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said.

Also in Explained |Explained: How the tech world is tackling the chip shortage

Vedanta and Elest have proposed to set up a display manufacturing unit with projected investment of USD 6.7 billion and have sought support of USD 2.7 billion from the Centre under the Scheme for setting up of Display Fabs in India.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Don't Miss |Explained: The semiconductor chips shortage, and how carmakers are coping

Besides this, SPEL Semiconductor, HCL, Syrma Technology and Valenkani Electronics have registered for semiconductor packaging and Ruttonsha International Rectifier has registered for compound semiconductors.

Also Read |Why the world is short of computer chips, and why it matters?

Three companies — Terminus Circuits, Trispace Technologies and Curie Microelectronics — have submitted applications under the Design Linked Incentive Scheme.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 19: Latest News

Advertisement