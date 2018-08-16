Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • Five feared drowned as water level surges in Madhya Pradesh waterfall

Five feared drowned as water level surges in Madhya Pradesh waterfall

While the administration has not confirmed the number of casualties or people missing in the incident, officials said State Disaster Relief and helicopter services were pressed in to rescue over 30 people, who were left stranded on a rock.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal | Published: August 16, 2018 2:24:27 am
Madhya pradesh, MP waterfall deaths, Sultangarh stream, Sultangarh waterfall, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, india news Divisional Commissioner B M Sharma said food and water have been supplied to people stranded on the rock. (ANI)

At least five youths are feared dead after they were allegedly swept away due to a sudden surge of water level in Sultangarh stream in Shivpuri district on Wednesday.

While the administration has not confirmed the number of casualties or people missing in the incident, officials said State Disaster Relief and helicopter services were pressed in to rescue over 30 people, who were left stranded on a rock.

A video clip of the tragedy, being circulated on social media, showed at least five people were swept away by the waters, even as bystanders pegged the number at 10. The Indian Express could not individually verify the authenticity of the clip.

“It’s feared that five persons were swept away,” SP Rajesh Hingankar told PTI.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “I am constantly in touch with rescue teams. Seven persons have been rescued successfully.”

Divisional Commissioner B M Sharma said food and water have been supplied to people stranded on the rock.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Watch Now
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement