Five feared drowned as water level surges in Madhya Pradesh waterfall

At least five youths are feared dead after they were allegedly swept away due to a sudden surge of water level in Sultangarh stream in Shivpuri district on Wednesday.

While the administration has not confirmed the number of casualties or people missing in the incident, officials said State Disaster Relief and helicopter services were pressed in to rescue over 30 people, who were left stranded on a rock.

A video clip of the tragedy, being circulated on social media, showed at least five people were swept away by the waters, even as bystanders pegged the number at 10. The Indian Express could not individually verify the authenticity of the clip.

“It’s feared that five persons were swept away,” SP Rajesh Hingankar told PTI.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “I am constantly in touch with rescue teams. Seven persons have been rescued successfully.”

Divisional Commissioner B M Sharma said food and water have been supplied to people stranded on the rock.

