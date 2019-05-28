Toggle Menu
Five die after drinking hooch in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki districthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/five-die-after-drinking-hooch-in-uttar-pradeshs-barabanki-district-5751896/

Five die after drinking hooch in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district

The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages were taken ill after consuming liquor on Monday night and rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC), police said.

Five die after drinking hooch in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district
While five of them died, some others were undergoing treatment at the Community Health Center. (Representational image) 

At least five people died and several others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district, police said Tuesday. The locals belonging to Raniganj and adjoining villages were taken ill after consuming liquor on Monday night and rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC), police said.

While five of them died, some others were undergoing treatment at the CHC, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot and take stern action against the guilty, a senior government official said.

The chief minister has also asked the principal secretary, excise, to conduct an inquiry and take action against all those responsible for it.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kerala man detained for unzipping his pants in front of woman crew on Saudi flight
2 Kartarpur corridor meet: Pakistan says no to bridge over Ravi
3 Punjab: Private school students opting for govt schools