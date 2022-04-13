Five detained for sharing communally sensitive video in Jharkhand’s Koderma

Five people have been detained for sharing a communally-sensitive video in which a crowd is seen brandishing swords and heard using religion-based expletives against a community in the Koderma district of Jharkhand, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities confirmed that the incident, of which a video has gone viral, happened in the Koderma district.

Deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan said, “The video is from Koderma. However, we have not been able to identify the people in the video. As of now, we have detained five persons who had shared the video on social media and we are questioning them. We are in the process of registering an FIR. We will take the strictest possible action.”

Ranjan said more details are awaited.