Five days to polls, jawan shot outside his home

An Army official based in Srinagar said Yatoo, who was attacked around 5.30 pm on Saturday, was posted in Baramulla district and had come home on a month’s leave.

An Army jawan was shot dead by suspected militants outside his home in Warpora area of the constituency’s Sopore town on Saturday.(Representational)

Five days before Baramulla in North Kashmir votes in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls amidst an unprecedented security cover, an Army jawan was shot dead by suspected militants outside his home in Warpora area of the constituency’s Sopore town on Saturday.

Police officials said the jawan, Mohammed Rafi Yatoo of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, was home on leave. SSP Sopore Javaid Iqbal said further investigation was on.

Residents of Warpora said Yatoo married last year and had come home only a few days ago.

Last month, Warpora village had witnessed an encounter between militants and security forces at the end of which two militants affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed.

Last month, militants had shot dead a man in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The man had been declared a deserter by the Army after he left his training midway last year.

