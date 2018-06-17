Five-day international meet on Marx begins

the five-day international conference, “Karl Marx – Life, Ideas, A Critical Examination of the Bicentenary”, began on Saturday. (Source: WikiCommons)(Source: WikiCommons) the five-day international conference, “Karl Marx – Life, Ideas, A Critical Examination of the Bicentenary”, began on Saturday. (Source: WikiCommons)(Source: WikiCommons)

While emeritus professor at London School of Economics Meghnad Desai said Marxism would stay relevant for any economy in any time zone, former JNU professor Dipankar Gupta said that Karl Marx never talked about forming political parties but talked about winning over workers. More than 50 national and international scholars gathered for the five-day international conference, “Karl Marx – Life, Ideas, A Critical Examination of the Bicentenary”, that began on Saturday.

Delivering the keynote address, Desai said: “Marx’s theory would stay relevant today. Marxism would be relevant for any economy in any time zone… There would be only exchange of value as it is the very nature of capital to move from one place to another. Capital may be centric in the eastern part of world for now, it would keep moving.”

He said that Marxism had gained a new lease of life since the financial crisis of 2008. He said that analysts had pointed out that greater economic freedom and rise of a dominant middle class would ultimately lead to situation where greater political freedom would be demanded, culminating in the flowering of democracy in China. Desai pointed out that such an outcome had already been visualised by Marx in his writings.

Gupta, who spoke about how Marx was misinterprepreted, said in response to a question that Marx never talked about violence. “ He never talked about violence. He only talked about winning over workers,” Gupta said. He added that Marx had written that “Communists should never form a separate party of their own”, and that “by this logic, most communist parties are disqualified”.

Former V-C of University of Delhi Deepak Nayyar, who spoke on the future of globalisation, said globalisation might well have transcended geographical boundaries but national and state boundaries remained intact.

