MP’s Kuno national park celebrates five cubs born to Namibian cheetah ‘Aasha’

Female cheetah Aasha gave birth to five cubs on 7th February 2026 at Kuno National Park. (Photo: X/@byadavbjp | Quality enhanced using AI)

Five cubs were born at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to the Namibian cheetah Aasha on Saturday, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav broke the news over a post on X.

Hailing Project Cheetah launched in 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yadav shared that with the birth of the five cubs, the total cheetah population in India has risen to 35.

Yadav wrote: “With this, the tally of Indian-born surviving cubs rises to 24, marking the eighth successful cheetah litter on Indian soil—a significant milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey, undertaken and nurtured under the environmentally-conscious leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji.”