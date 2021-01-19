scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 18, 2021
Must Read

Five cops injured after villagers attack police team in Meerut village

According to police, the incident happened when a police team raided a house in the village and arrested a person for illegal cow slaughter.

Written by Amit Sharma | Meerut | Updated: January 19, 2021 5:01:25 am
The injured policemen have been identified as Sukhbir Singh, the in-charge of Sakauti police outpost, Praveen Kumar, Adesh Kumar, Sudhir and Akash Rana. (File Photo)

At least five policemen, including the in-charge of a police outpost, were injured and two police vehicles damaged when a mob of villagers attacked them with stones in Meerut’s Ruhasa village Monday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident happened when a police team raided a house in the village and arrested a person for illegal cow slaughter.

Read |Elderly scrap dealer held for raping 2 girls in Meerut: Police

“As the policemen were forcing the accused to sit in the police vehicle, his family members and residents of the village attacked them, forced the policemen to release the accused who managed to escape in the melee. The villagers pelted stones on the police team, opened fire in the air and shattered two police vehicles,” a police officer said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The injured policemen have been identified as Sukhbir Singh, the in-charge of Sakauti police outpost, Praveen Kumar, Adesh Kumar, Sudhir and Akash Rana.

“A case has been registered against dozens of people from Ruhasa village. This is a very serious issue. None of those involved in the planned attack on the police party will be spared. No arrests have been made so far but there ill be largescale arrests of those involved in the incident,” Kiran Pal Singh, in-charge of Daurala police station, said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 18: Latest News

Advertisement