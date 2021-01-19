Five cops injured after villagers attack police team in Meerut village

The injured policemen have been identified as Sukhbir Singh, the in-charge of Sakauti police outpost, Praveen Kumar, Adesh Kumar, Sudhir and Akash Rana. (File Photo)

At least five policemen, including the in-charge of a police outpost, were injured and two police vehicles damaged when a mob of villagers attacked them with stones in Meerut’s Ruhasa village Monday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident happened when a police team raided a house in the village and arrested a person for illegal cow slaughter.

“As the policemen were forcing the accused to sit in the police vehicle, his family members and residents of the village attacked them, forced the policemen to release the accused who managed to escape in the melee. The villagers pelted stones on the police team, opened fire in the air and shattered two police vehicles,” a police officer said.

The injured policemen have been identified as Sukhbir Singh, the in-charge of Sakauti police outpost, Praveen Kumar, Adesh Kumar, Sudhir and Akash Rana.

“A case has been registered against dozens of people from Ruhasa village. This is a very serious issue. None of those involved in the planned attack on the police party will be spared. No arrests have been made so far but there ill be largescale arrests of those involved in the incident,” Kiran Pal Singh, in-charge of Daurala police station, said.