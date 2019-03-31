Five burnt alive as car catches fire after collision in Pilibhit; bus driver on the run

FIVE persons, including two women, were burnt to death after the car they were traveling in caught fire when it collided with a bus at Khamariya village in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit on Saturday early morning.

Advertising

The bus overturned and five of its passengers — all residents of Nepal — suffered minor injuries, police said. Though police have seized the bus, its driver is absconding.

The deceased have been identified as Munne Mansori (60), his wife Munni Begum (54), Munne’s brother-in-law Jameel Ahmed (55), Jameel’s wife Nasreen Begum (47) — all residents of Pilibhit — and Nasreen’s son-in-law Azam (25), a native of Uttarakhand, said police.

Circle Officer of Pilibhit, Yogendra Kumar said, “The car, which was on its way to Bareilly, collided with the Nepal tourist bus coming from the opposite direction at Khamariya village. The car fell into a pit and caught fire and the bus.”

Advertising

“Fire tenders doused the flames. The occupants of the car were badly burnt and were sent to a hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead,” Kumar added.

“Five passengers of the bus suffered minor injuries. After the accident, the bus driver, whose identity could not be ascertained, escaped from the spot.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified person on various charges, including causing death by negligence. It would be part of the investigation to find the reason behind the accident,” said Kumar, adding that the rest of the passengers of the bus have left the place.