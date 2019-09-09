Five booked for sensitive posts on J&K: Police approach Facebook for details

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have approached Facebook officials seeking technical details of “sensitive” posts made by five people hailing from Rajouri and Poonch districts over a week ago.

On August 29, the police had booked the five under various provisions of IT Act for allegedly putting up posts which “had the potential to disturb peace and create law and order problem”.

Identifying the accused as Zaheer Chowdhary Kala, Imran Qazir, Zakir Shah Bukhari, Naziq Hussain alias Qazi Naziq and Sardar Tariq Khan, police said they are currently working in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They had allegedly posted videos of unrest in Kashmir in protest over the scrapping of the state’s special status.

A police official said that they have also issued notices to the accused asking them to appear before it for questioning. “In view of situation post August 5, we want to find out, through technical data, the circumstances under which these people made such posts, involving photographs of even terrorists,” he added.

Rajouri SSP, Yougal Manhas, had earlier said that the police will approach the Union Ministry of External Affairs to get the passports of the five cancelled so they could be brought back for initiation of legal proceedings. Several posts were deleted after an FIR was registered, he had added.

So far, seven people have been booked for making “sensitive” posts on social media since the government’s decision to revoke the state’s special status and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories.

Earlier, two people had been booked for making such posts. The FIR had come less than 24 hours after Governor Satya Pal Malik’s administration had last month ordered the restoration of mobile phone services in five districts of Jammu division.

Manhas also appealed to the people of Rajouri and Poonch working abroad to use social media responsibly and not to indulge in any act that may be construed as against the Constitution.