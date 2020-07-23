Five arrested for beating to death Armyman’s father in Amethi

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Surya Prakash Mishra is purportedly heard saying he is an Army jawan and was posted in Poonch when his father was attacked. He also accused police of not acting against his neighbours during past run-ins. (File) In a video that has gone viral on social media, Surya Prakash Mishra is purportedly heard saying he is an Army jawan and was posted in Poonch when his father was attacked. He also accused police of not acting against his neighbours during past run-ins. (File)

Five people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi on Tuesday after they allegedly beat to death their 55-year-old neighbour — the father of an Army jawan — for plastering a wall of his house. Another accused has been admitted to a hospital and is under police custody.

The victim, Rajendra Prasad Mishra, died en route to hospital. A case has been lodged at Sangrampur police station under IPC sections for rioting, murder and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

Circle Officer (Amethi) Piyush Kant Rai said, “On July 21, a compliant was given by Satya Prakash Mishra… He alleged that six neighbours had assaulted his father and that he died on his way to hospital. An FIR was lodged based on the complaint. An iron rod and three wooden sticks were recovered.”

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Surya Prakash Mishra is purportedly heard saying he is an Army jawan and was posted in Poonch when his father was attacked. He also accused police of not acting against his neighbours during past run-ins.

However, Rai said, “… In the last eight months or so, no complaint was given to us… After the death, the family members were angry. But we spoke to them and they are content now.”

Amethi SP Khyati Garg said, “The family was plastering a wall which the neighbours objected to. Prima facie, it seems he was killed with lathis and an iron rod.”

