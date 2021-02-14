Five arrested after videos of animal brutality emerge in Kutch, Banaskantha

In another incident, three persons were arrested for allegedly torturing a bull and shooting a video in Banaskantha’s Amirgadh Saturday.

Five persons were arrested in Kutch and Banaskantha districts for animal brutality after videos of them assaulting a stray dog and torturing a bull emerged on social media, police said.

The first incident, police said, was reported from Anjar area of Kutch’s Gandhidham where two men, Sanjay Brijaniya and Manish Brijaniya, were arrested after a CCTV camera footage of them purportedly assaulting a stray dog with sticks at a residential society in Varshamedi village emerged, police added.

The video of the alleged assault was submitted to the police by animal rights activist, Manish Devnani. “On Saturday, I received a video on my phone from another worker of my NGO, who informed me that a stray dog has been assaulted in a society in Varshamedi village. Upon reaching the spot, I was told by the society residents that the dog had been living in their society and had not troubled any resident and yet the two accused had assaulted the animal without any provocation, as seen in the video. The dog had received grievous injuries on its mouth and legs and had to be taken to an animal hospital for treatment,” said Devnani told The Indian Express Sunday.

Taking cognizance, the police arrested the two accused under IPC section 429 for maiming an animal and sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Anjar police station in Kutch.

In another incident, three persons were arrested for allegedly torturing a bull and shooting a video in Banaskantha’s Amirgadh Saturday.

According to police, the purported video of the three men assaulting and torturing the animal by tying it to a tree had emerged on social media recently. Police have identified the accused as Jiva Rabari, Deepabhai, and Revabhai of Kapasia village in Amirgadh and booked them under IPC section 429 and sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“After the video emerged on social media, a team visited the village and found that a bull had entered the farmlands of the three men. Infuriated, the trio tied the bull to a tree and assaulted it to the extent that it started bleeding. The stray bull was not found in the village at the time of the probe,” a police officer at Amirgadh police station said.