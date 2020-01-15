Five Armymen, BSF constable among 12 killed in multiple avalanches in J&K

In north Kashmir’s border town of Gurez, five people were trapped under an avalanche in Purana area of Tulail. “We rescued four people but one man died,” a police officer said. (File) In north Kashmir’s border town of Gurez, five people were trapped under an avalanche in Purana area of Tulail. “We rescued four people but one man died,” a police officer said. (File)

At least 12 people, including five Army personnel and one BSF constable, died in the Valley after multiple avalanches in the last 24 hours following heavy snowfall.

Officials said that an avalanche hit an Army post in Machil sector in Kupwara district on Monday. “Five people were affected. While four were evacuated, one is missing. Out of four, three succumbed. Another Armyman is stable,” an Army officer said. The body of the missing Armyman was later recovered.

In Kupwara’s Tangdhar sector, officials said an Army post near the LoC was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday and six Army personnel came under it. “Five were rescued and one jawan died,” said a senior police officer.

A Border Security Officer posted in Srinagar said that one of their personnel was killed in Nowgam sector of Kupwara district Monday due to avalanche.

There has been heavy snowfall in the Valley in the last three days and border towns have witnessed several avalanches. Kupwara Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg said said three avalanches have been reported in the district in last 24 hours.

In Ganderbal, DC Hashmat Ali Khan said, “A group of people were walking, when they came under an avalanche. Unfortunately, five civilians died. We have rescued four people and rescue operation is over.”

In north Kashmir’s border town of Gurez, five people were trapped under an avalanche in Purana area of Tulail. “We rescued four people but one man died,” a police officer said.

Another Armyman, who is suspected to have reached Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after slipping down a cliff along the LoC in Gulmarg sector following an avalanche last week, remains missing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App