FitnessChallenge: Kumaraswamy responds to PM Modi, says ‘more concerned about Karnataka’s fitness’

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has a different ‘fitness’ challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has a different ‘fitness’ challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fitness challenge on Twitter, saying while physical fitness is important, what concerned him more was the development of the state.

Kumaraswamy tweeted from his official twitter account, in response to PM Modi’s tweet, asking him to take up the fitness challenge: “Dear @narendramodi ji, I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health, I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime. Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it.”

Dear @narendramodi ji

I am honoured& thankU very much for d concern about my health

I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime.

Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 13, 2018

Earlier today, Modi tweeted a video of him at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, performing breathing exercises, and a walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. Modi, in his tweet, said the walk “is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating.”

Below is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet:

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

Are you taking the #FitnessChallenge? tell us in the comment section below.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd