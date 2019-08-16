Fitness trainer arrested in POCSO case for assaulting teen during exercise

Police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old fitness trainer accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. The police said the accused allegedly touched the girl inappropriately on the pretext of helping her exercise.

Advertising

According to police officers, accused Rahul Pardesi is a freelance trainer with a certificate from an international institute.

The victim had gone for a morning walk on Monday, said a police officer. “While she was walking, the accused allegedly approached her and told her that she won’t be able to reduce her weight as her form was incorrect,” said the officer.

The accused told the victim that he was a freelance trainer, said the officer. “He started discussing the various exercise forms that she should follow. He then took her to a lawn,” the officer added. Later, the accused allegedly started touching her inappropriately and when she confronted him, he told her that he did so to improve her form, said the officer.

Advertising

“When the accused touched her private parts, she left the spot,” said an officer.

The teenager narrated the incident to her sister and the two went to a nearby police station and registered a case of molestation under sections of IPC and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The accused had asked the victim to come to the same spot area the next day. We laid a trap and requested her to visit the area. But he did not come,” said an officer. The police then scanned the CCTV footage of the area. A day later, they learnt about his identity and also got a photo from other freelance trainers.

“Last year, a non-cognizable offence was registered against him for which we had got him to the police station for inquiry. I identified him and we went to his residence and arrested him,” said an officer. The accused was produced in court and has been remanded in police custody.