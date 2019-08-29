LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to launch ‘Fit India Movement’ today
The ‘Fit India Movement’ launch event is scheduled to be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi during which PM Modi will address people and will also administer a fitness pledge.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Fit India Movement’ at 10 am today and the event will be broadcast live by Doordarshan. The launch event is scheduled to be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi during which PM Modi will administer a fitness pledge.
During his latest Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had asked people to take part in the ‘Fit India Movement’ which has been organised to celebrate ‘National Sports Day’ today – the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.
“During today’s #MannKiBaat, I have made some requests to my fellow Indians: Visit iconic places relating to Bapu as a part of his 150th Jayanti. Travel to places related to nature and wildlife. Strengthen Poshan Abhiyan. Be a part of Fit India movement,” Modi had tweeted on August 25. Fit India Movement is aimed at encouraging people to give priority to sports and fitness in their day-to-day lives.
Short video clips of activities held on campus are to be sent to the UGC. The institutes have also been directed to prepare and implement a fitness plan, incorporate sports, exercise, physical activities into the daily routine on campus, as per the latest circular released by the UGC.
The PM, who has been instrumental in advocating fitness including Yoga in India and across the world, had earlier said yoga should be an integral part of our lives as it goes hand-in-hand with wellness and that it should be “a part of the lives of the poor and tribals because it is the poor who suffer the most due to illness”.
'Fit India Movement' will be launched at 10 am
