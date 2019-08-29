LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to launch ‘Fit India Movement’ today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ‘Fit India Movement’ at 10 am today and the event will be broadcast live by Doordarshan. The launch event is scheduled to be held at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi during which PM Modi will administer a fitness pledge.

During his latest Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister had asked people to take part in the ‘Fit India Movement’ which has been organised to celebrate ‘National Sports Day’ today – the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand.

“During today’s #MannKiBaat, I have made some requests to my fellow Indians: Visit iconic places relating to Bapu as a part of his 150th Jayanti. Travel to places related to nature and wildlife. Strengthen Poshan Abhiyan. Be a part of Fit India movement,” Modi had tweeted on August 25. Fit India Movement is aimed at encouraging people to give priority to sports and fitness in their day-to-day lives.