6 fishermen vanish at sea: Desperate search operation underway off Visakhapatnam

Crew of a passing ship reported rescuing one person from sea, but said they did not know the whereabouts of the others

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readUpdated: Jul 5, 2026 03:18 PM IST
Search operations involving the Indian Coast Guard, the Navy and the Marine Police, supported by Navy helicopters, have been underway since Sunday morning.Search operations involving the Indian Coast Guard, the Navy and the Marine Police, supported by Navy helicopters, have been underway since Sunday morning. (Photo: Representational image. PTI File)
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At least six fishermen are missing off the coast of Visakhapatnam after a fishing boat reportedly developed a mechanical fault in the Bay of Bengal, prompting the Andhra Pradesh government to seek the assistance of the Indian Coast Guard in the search operation.

The fishermen are from Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district and Bheemunipatnam (Bheemili) in Visakhapatnam district.

According to East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association president V Janakiram, seven fishermen had sailed out of the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on July 1 and were scheduled to return by July 4.

He said that on July 3, officials from the Fisheries Department, Marine Police, port authorities and the boat owners’ association contacted the crew and warned them about rough sea conditions due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, asking them to return immediately.

“The fishermen informed us that the boat had developed a mechanical problem and was moving very slowly. They assured us they would return by July 4. Since then, we have had no contact with them. Their mobile phones should be within network range by now, but calls are not going through. We are worried, and so are their families. If the engine has failed completely, the boat could be drifting,” Janakiram said.

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One rescued by passing ship

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to intensify the search after the crew of a passing ship reported rescuing one person from the sea, but said they did not know the whereabouts of the others.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the Coast Guard is searching for the missing fishing boat in the Bay of Bengal. Officials said the boat suffered a mechanical failure off the Gangavaram coast.

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Search operations involving the Indian Coast Guard, the Navy and the Marine Police, supported by Navy helicopters, have been underway since Sunday morning.

The Chief Minister directed the Marine Inspector General and the Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police to coordinate the search operation and provide regular updates. He also asked Fisheries Minister K Atchannaidu and local public representatives to extend all possible assistance to the families of the missing fishermen.

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Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed concern over the incident.

In a statement, Jagan urged the state government to intensify the search and deploy additional vessels and helicopters, if required. He also appealed to the government to provide immediate support to the families of the missing fishermen and keep them informed about the progress of the search operation.

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Jagan said the YSR Congress Party would stand by the affected families and directed party leaders in the Visakhapatnam region to remain in touch with them and extend all necessary assistance.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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