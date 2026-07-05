6 fishermen vanish at sea: Desperate search operation underway off Visakhapatnam

Search operations involving the Indian Coast Guard, the Navy and the Marine Police, supported by Navy helicopters, have been underway since Sunday morning. (Photo: Representational image. PTI File)

At least six fishermen are missing off the coast of Visakhapatnam after a fishing boat reportedly developed a mechanical fault in the Bay of Bengal, prompting the Andhra Pradesh government to seek the assistance of the Indian Coast Guard in the search operation.

The fishermen are from Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district and Bheemunipatnam (Bheemili) in Visakhapatnam district.

According to East Coast Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association president V Janakiram, seven fishermen had sailed out of the Visakhapatnam Fishing Harbour on July 1 and were scheduled to return by July 4.

He said that on July 3, officials from the Fisheries Department, Marine Police, port authorities and the boat owners’ association contacted the crew and warned them about rough sea conditions due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, asking them to return immediately.