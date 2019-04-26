Fishermen advised not to venture into sea due to depression

Fishermen in Andhra Pradesh have been warned not to venture into the sea from April 27 in view of the depression prevailing in the sea.

An official release from The Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Center (AWARE) AWARE, a division of Real-Time Governance Society, said deep-sea fishing has to be completely avoided as the sea is predicted to be rough with high tides and high-speed winds.

Fishermen who are already in the sea have been advised to return to the shore by April 28.

The RTGS started issuing alerts on the prevailing cyclonic storm to fishermen through IVRS calls, RTG CEO Babu Ahamed said.

“People are also advised not to go to beaches or the seashore because of the rough sea conditions. The RTGS is closely monitoring the movement of deep depression,” he added.

The State Disaster Management Authority, citing an IMD report, said the depression in the east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 24 hours and a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 12 hours.

It could turn into a severe cyclonic storm by the time it reaches south AP coast on April 30, it said.

On the other hand, the SDMA also said a strong heat wave, with temperatures touching up to 46 degrees Celsius, was very likely in many districts of AP over the next five days.

The SDMA has asked the district authorities to take necessary steps to mitigate the heat wave effects.