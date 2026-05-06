Fisherman, student leader, and now MLA: Meet Congress’s 30-year-old legislator from Kerala’s Alappuzha

A D Thomas, who won from the Alappuzha constituency, is from a family of fisherfolk in the Mararikulam coast, and has been venturing into the sea since the age of 17. (Image source: AD Thomas/Instagram)

Among the winners of the Kerala Assembly election is a 30-year-old from the Congress, who has worked as a fisherman since he was a teenager, and came to state-wide prominence after being allegedly assaulted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security personnel.

A D Thomas, who won from the Alappuzha constituency, is from a family of fisherfolk in the Mararikulam coast, and has been venturing into the sea since the age of 17. Currently, he is the district president of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress in the state.

In the Assembly election, he defeated the CPI(M)’s sitting legislator, P P Chitharanjan, by 21,015 votes. The seat had been with the CPI(M) since 2011.