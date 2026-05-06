Fisherman, student leader, and now MLA: Meet Congress’s 30-year-old legislator from Kerala’s Alappuzha

2 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: May 6, 2026 06:26 AM IST
A D Thomas, who won from the Alappuzha constituency, is from a family of fisherfolk in the Mararikulam coast, and has been venturing into the sea since the age of 17. (Image source: AD Thomas/Instagram)
Among the winners of the Kerala Assembly election is a 30-year-old from the Congress, who has worked as a fisherman since he was a teenager, and came to state-wide prominence after being allegedly assaulted by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s security personnel.
A D Thomas, who won from the Alappuzha constituency, is from a family of fisherfolk in the Mararikulam coast, and has been venturing into the sea since the age of 17. Currently, he is the district president of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress in the state.
In the Assembly election, he defeated the CPI(M)’s sitting legislator, P P Chitharanjan, by 21,015 votes. The seat had been with the CPI(M) since 2011.
During the Nava Kerala Yatra undertaken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2024, Thomas had waved a black flag at the bus in which the Cabinet was touring the state. He was subsequently assaulted, allegedly by security personnel. The blood-soaked face of Thomas later appeared in the media, and the Congress sought to highlight the incident as an instance of the “Vijayan regime’s intolerance towards protests”.
According to Thomas, he was moved by the struggles of his father, Dominic Jackson, and mother, Akkama, to raise three sons. At the age of 17, he decided to take up fishing, and also used to do other work, such as at fuel outlets and even taking tuition classes for school children.
On many days, Thomas will be seen setting out early in the morning, along with his father and younger brother, for fishing. Along with his work and politics, he also carried forward his education, completing a degree in History.
Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India.
Expertise, Experience, and Authority
Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes:
Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration.
Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules.
Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More