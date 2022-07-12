scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

First warning issued as Godavari flood rises in Andhra Pradesh

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar issued an alert asking people living in habitations along the Godavari course to be cautious and take precautionary measures in view of the surge in flood.

By: PTI | Amaravati (ap) |
July 12, 2022 11:43:28 am
NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in vulnerable places to undertake rescue and relief operations where required.

The first warning signal has been issued at Dowaleswaram Barrage near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh as flood level in river Godavari rose to 12.10 lakh cusecs on Tuesday morning.

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar issued an alert asking people living in habitations along the Godavari course to be cautious and take precautionary measures in view of the surge in flood.

Already, NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in vulnerable places to undertake rescue and relief operations where required.

Ambedkar said a state control room has been opened with number 1070 for people to contact in case of emergency.

The SDMA MD also spoke to the revenue officials concerned in the two Godavari districts, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Ambedkar Konaseema districts and directed them to be on high alert.

