First vaccination dose given to all those eligible: Uttarakhand CM

The Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced that it had completed it’s target of 100 per cent first dose vaccination against Covid-19 among the eligible population in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that over 74 lakh people in the state had received their first dose and over 34.68 lakh among them received their second dose. In August, Dhami had declared that his government will vaccinate everyone in the state in the next four months.

“We had a target that by December we will vaccinate everyone. We have achieved this target before time. All of those who were eligible, except pregnant women and those who cannot be vaccinated due to health reasons, have been given first dose of the vaccine,” Dhami said, thanking officials and health workers.

So far, 6 states and UTs have completed 100 per cent first dose vaccination — Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Himanchal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Sikkim.