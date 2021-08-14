First Twitter, now Insta: NCPCR wants FB to act on Rahul profile

After approaching Twitter, the National Commission for Protection of Child Right (NCPCR) Friday wrote to Facebook to take action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram account, which has a photo of the family of a nine-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in the national capital.

NCPCR, the country’s apex child rights panel, stated that this violates provisions of the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act.

Following the Commission’s communique earlier, Twitter had blocked Rahul’s handle on the micro-blogging platform.

“We had written to Facebook on August 10 but have received no response from them so far. We are writing to them again today to take action. The picture is still in circulation and is in clear violation of JJ Act,” NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told The Indian Express.

“The Supreme Court has, in earlier judgments, very clearly stated that the identity of a child who is a victim cannot be revealed even after the child’s death,” Kanoongo added.

The NCPCR has mentioned a video posted on Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram profile in which faces of the victim’s parents can be seen.

The Commission asked Facebook for taking appropriate action against the Instagram profile over violation of provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Indian Penal Code. It demanded removal of the video from the social media platform.

The Commission wrote that posting of the video concerned violates Section 74 of JJ Act, Section 23 of POCSO Act, and Section 228A of IPC.

Last week, Rahul met the family of the nine-year-old victim.

The family has alleged that she was raped, killed and cremated against th family’s wishes on August 1. Police arrested four men — crematorium priest Radhey Shyam (55) and Kuldeep Kumar (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Mohd Salim (49) — for their alleged role in rape and murder of the child.