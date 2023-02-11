First time, India-US exercise includes response to nuke & bio terror attacks

With chemical and biological warfare being recognised as a looming threat to the world, an ongoing Indo-US joint exercise has for the first time included “Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) terror response” in its drill.

Named TARKASH, the exercise by the National Security Guard (NSG) and US Special Operations Forces (SOF) is currently underway in Chennai.

This is the sixth edition of the exercise which began on January 16 and will end on February 14.

The exercise comes in the backdrop of Russian allegations against Ukraine in May last year that Kyiv had orchestrated a chemical attack in Kharkiv to blame Russia and get military aid from the West.

Sources said among the various counter-terror drills carried out during the Chennai exercise, a drill to counter chemical and biological attacks by terrorists was also included.

“The Joint Exercise, for the first time, simulated a validation exercise for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) terror response mission. During the mock validation exercise, a terrorist organisation armed with chemical agents threatened to attack a convention hall during an international summit. The objective of the joint exercise by NSG and US (SOF) teams was to rapidly neutralise the terrorists, rescue the hostages safely and deactivate the chemical weapons being carried by the terrorists,” an official privy to details of the exercise said.

Sources said the exercise involved small team insertion by IAF helicopters to the target area, successful intervention in a large auditorium, rescue of hostages and neutralisation of the chemical agent weapon.

“The training provided an opportunity for both the forces to gain proficiency and enhance skill sets for an effective CBRN terror response. Subject matter experts in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear warfare from the US Special Forces and the NSG exchanged valuable knowledge in handling CBRN threat in an urban counter-terrorism environment,” the official said.

Reached for comment, NSG Director General MA Ganapathy said, “NSG has to keep abreast of futuristic threats to national security and has developed niche capabilities to effectively deal with CBRN threats.”

During the course of joint exercise, both forces also conducted joint mock counter-terrorism drills at multiple locations in Chennai to enhance interoperability and coordination between the two special forces.

“The joint exercise between the two forces also involved sharing of best practices and tactics over a wide spectrum of anti-terror operations in urban environment, including close quarter battle, building intervention drills, hostage rescue operations, surveillance, long range sniping and planning complex operations involving multiple targets in multiple locations,” the official said.

CBRN weapons, which are also classified as weapons of mass destruction, have been used by States and terror elements in the past. The most recent use of CBRN in the form of a sarin gas attack was witnessed in Syria in 2017 when more than 100 people died.

According to the UN, the prospect of non-state actors, including terrorists and their supporters, gaining access to and using WMDs or CBRNs is a “serious threat to international peace and security”.

“Over the years, terrorist groups have tested new ways and means to acquire and use more dangerous weapons to maximise damage and incite terror, including weapons incorporating CBRN materials. With advancements being made in technology and the expansion of legal and illegal commercial channels, including on the dark web, some of these weapons have become increasingly accessible,” the UN has said.