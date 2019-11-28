First time in Maharashtra: Father chief minister, son MLA

With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray slated to take oath as Maharashtra chief minister on Thursday, the Thackeray family will be setting a new record in the state’s political history.

Uddhav will have to get elected either to the state Assembly or Legislative Council in the next six months. Once Uddhav appears in the state legislature after getting duly elected, the Thackeray family will have a unique record to their credit. It will be the first time that a father as chief minister and son as MLA will make their presence felt in the state legislature.

“This is certainly a unique record in the state legislature’s history where the father is a chief minister and the son an MLA,” said Anant Kalse, former secretary of Maharashtra Legislature.

In the recent Assembly polls, Aaditya was elected as an MLA from Worli in Mumbai.

Uddhav’s father, late Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, and cousin, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, have never contested elections. Another prominent father-son duo in Maharashtra politics were Congress leaders Shankarrao Chavan and his son Ashok, who have both served as chief ministers.

While the overwhelming majority of chief ministers in Maharashtra have been from Congress, BJP has had only one CM while Sena has held the post twice. Uddhav Thackeray will be the third chief minister from the Sena ranks. No Maharashtra chief minister has been from the NCP.