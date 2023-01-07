First time in a decade, UK vessel sails to Port Blair

Written by Amrita Nayak Dutta

For the first time in a decade, an offshore patrol vessel of the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom, HMS Tamar, has entered Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as part of its permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.

Over the next five days, the ship and her crew will undertake capability demonstrations and maritime exercises with the Indian Navy, the British High Commission said in a statement.

As per defence officials, this is the first time since 2011 that a Royal Navy ship has entered Andaman and Nicobar Islands which sits on the gateway to the Indo-Pacific region. Naval ships of other foreign countries such as the United States, Australia and New Zealand are among those which visited the islands since 2011, though such visits have not been “very frequent”, the officials said.

“This also shows the significant growth in the naval infrastructure of the Andaman and Nicobar Command to host foreign ships,” a defence official told The Indian Express. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a two-day visit to the strategic military command at the islands, on Friday, visited Indira Point, the southernmost tip of India, at the Great Nicobar Island—which is separated from Indonesia by the 163-km wide Six Degree channel.

Royal Navy ships have, however, visited other ports in the mainland and have in the past taken part in various maritime exercises with the Indian Navy, a recent one being the maiden India – UK Joint Tri-Service exercise Konkan Shakti between October 21-27, 2021, in the Arabian Sea.

Officials said any foreign ship visiting an Indian port first puts in a request, which after clearances from the Navy and the Ministry of External Affairs, is communicated to the country.

HMS Tamar, along with HMS Spey, are the two Royal Navy vessels on permanent deployment in the Indo-Pacific as set out in the UK’s Integrated Review, the British High Commission statement mentioned. “The ship’s visit to India is an opportunity to further strengthen the shared maritime domain awareness effort, and underlines the UK’s and India’s intent to collaborate in the Indian Ocean Region and wider Indo-Pacific,” it added.

The UK has also signed a White Shipping Agreement with India which enables information sharing across the whole of the Indian Ocean Region. In June 2021, the UK posted its first permanent liaison officer at the Indian Navy’s Information Fusion Centre for Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram to enhance maritime domain awareness in the region, the statement mentioned.