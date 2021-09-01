First time in 35 yrs, Kargil’s fresh apricots go global

FRESH APRICOTS from Kargil district in the UT of Ladakh have for the first time in 35 years found their way to the international market.

Sources said a consignment of 150 kg of fresh apricots was sent to Dubai from Kargil on Sunday by Gurgaon-based start-up Krishak Agritech. The consignment was flagged off by Feroz Ahmed Khan, Chief Executive Councilor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, at a function to mark the occasion.

The export of fresh apricots from Kargil district to international as well as domestic markets was banned by the erstwhile J&K government in 1986 under the “flimsy pretext” of stopping the spread of codling moth, said Khan.

With little being done by successive J&K governments to tackle the problem of codling moth, farmers in Kargil were discouraged from growing apricot plants. However, the district still produces more than 20,000 tons of apricots on old trees, said Naveen Gahlawat, founder of Krishak Agritech.

Things started changing after Ladakh became a UT. Apricot came to be identified as the primary crop for Kargil under its One District One Crop Programme.

Kargil Deputy Commissioner Sukhadeve appreciated the efforts undertaken by Krishak Agritech, saying it understood the possibility of export of Ladakhi apricots.