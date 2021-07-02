First time after bail, Lalu Prasad to address RJD workers virtually on July 5

RJD chief Lalu Prasad will address his party’s office-bearers virtually on the party’s foundation day on July 5 — in the first such interaction since his release on bail in April.

While Lalu’s political opinions, including those taking a jibe at the NDA governments at the Centre and Bihar, were being shared through his Twitter handle since his incarceration in fodder scam cases, this will be the best time he will directly interact with his party functionaries, from the national executive to block level functionaries.

A senior RJD leader said, “Even though Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has been leading from the front, Lalu-ji addressing the rank and file of the party would galvanise the cadre.” Another leader said Leader of Opposition Tejashwi will moderate the session opened by Lalu Prasad.