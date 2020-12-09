First phase of Kerala local body elections sees 75 per cent turnout

A voter with Covid symptoms at a polling station in Kunnukuzhy ward of Thiruvanathapuram. A polling officer prepares to help him cast his vote.

Kerala reported a turnout of as much as 75 percent in the first phase of voting held for the three-tier local body elections on Tuesday.

According to a preliminary report of the State Election Commission, 75 percent polling was registered in the first phase — in which five of 14 districts were voting.

State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said the final turnout was likely to be higher. Of the five districts, Alappuzha reported the highest turnout at 77.12 per cent, Bhaskaran said lauding the role of political parties in ensuring such a high turnout.

The Election Commission had also made arrangements for Covid-19 patients and those under quarantine to exercise their franchise. Special polling officials wearing PPE kits had visited the homes of voters and those in quarantine with ballot papers to collect their votes in cases where the name of the voter figured in the Health department’s list till 3pm on Monday.

Those whose names were added to the list after 3 pm on Monday were allowed to visit the polling booths in the last hour of voting.

The second phase of elections is scheduled for Thursday and the final one is slated for December 14. Counting of votes is set to take place on December 16.

