First Parliament session of 2022 in new building

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2020 2:58:37 am
The first session of the Parliament in 2022 would be held in a new building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Wednesday.
Birla, who was speaking at the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Canada, said: “The Indian Parliament will hold its session in 2022 in a new Parliament House to mark the 75th anniversary of its independence.”
Birla, according to a release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat here, said there was an urgent need to provide sufficient space and facilities to MPs and its staff to “fulfil the dream of a New India”.
