First Parliament session of 2022 in new building

Birla was speaking at the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Canada. Birla was speaking at the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Canada.

The first session of the Parliament in 2022 would be held in a new building, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Wednesday.

Birla, who was speaking at the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Canada, said: “The Indian Parliament will hold its session in 2022 in a new Parliament House to mark the 75th anniversary of its independence.”

Birla, according to a release issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat here, said there was an urgent need to provide sufficient space and facilities to MPs and its staff to “fulfil the dream of a New India”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App