First-of-a-kind litfest for diplomats from October 25 to 27

In a first, a dedicated literature festival will be held for diplomats in New Delhi from October 25 to 27. Ambassadors and senior diplomats from Ukraine, Turkiye, the United States, Italy, France and Germany are expected to be in attendance.

The only condition for participating in ‘Words Beyond Borders’ is that each of them has to be a published author.

So far, over 80 speakers from 30 countries have confirmed their participation at the three-day event to be held in Neemrana. Backed by the Ministry of External Affairs and Rajasthan government, the event will see over 65 foreign diplomats and around 20 Indian foreign service officers – who are retired or presently deployed in various missions.