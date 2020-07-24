First made-in-India antigen test kit by Mylab gets commercial approval

As Covid-19 infections surge across the country, more states are allowing antigen-based rapid testing in India. (Representational) As Covid-19 infections surge across the country, more states are allowing antigen-based rapid testing in India. (Representational)

Mylab Discovery Solutions, the Pune-based molecular diagnostics company that launched the first indigenous RT-PCR testing kit, is now making antigen testing kits with commercial approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Hasmukh Rawal, MD of Mylab Discovery Solution, on Thursday said the kit – named Pathocatch Covid-19 Antigen Rapid testing kit – was the first one by an Indian company to receive commercial approval from ICMR.

As Covid-19 infections surge across the country, more states are allowing antigen-based rapid testing in India.

“After bringing an affordable RT-PCR test to reduce dependence on foreign kits, we launched Compact XL to accelerate Covid-19 testing. Now, with approval for an antigen testing kit, we will cover the whole spectrum of Covid-19 testing,” said Rawal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd