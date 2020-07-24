scorecardresearch
First made-in-India antigen test kit by Mylab gets commercial approval

Hasmukh Rawal, MD of Mylab Discovery Solution, on Thursday said the kit – named Pathocatch Covid-19 Antigen Rapid testing kit – was the first one by an Indian company to receive commercial approval from ICMR.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: July 24, 2020 12:20:52 am
covid-19 in india, covid cases in pune, india pcr testing, made in india antigen test kit, first antigen test kit, antigen test kit, indian express news As Covid-19 infections surge across the country, more states are allowing antigen-based rapid testing in India. (Representational)

Mylab Discovery Solutions, the Pune-based molecular diagnostics company that launched the first indigenous RT-PCR testing kit, is now making antigen testing kits with commercial approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As Covid-19 infections surge across the country, more states are allowing antigen-based rapid testing in India.

“After bringing an affordable RT-PCR test to reduce dependence on foreign kits, we launched Compact XL to accelerate Covid-19 testing. Now, with approval for an antigen testing kit, we will cover the whole spectrum of Covid-19 testing,” said Rawal.

