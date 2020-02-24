First list of farm loan waiver today, 20,000 farmers to benefit: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat at a tea party on Sunday ahead of the Budget Session. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar and Balasaheb Thorat at a tea party on Sunday ahead of the Budget Session. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the first list of the farm loan waiver scheme will be released on Monday and the loans of 20,000 farmers will be waived off. Thackeray further said that the lists will be released in phases and the exercise would be completed by May.

“The first list of farm loan waiver will be released tomorrow (Monday). The list will include farmers from two villages each in every district. It is to see whether the system that is being used for farm loan waiver is functioning properly. The next list will be released on February 28. We plan to complete the farm loan waiver scheme by May,” said Thackeray while addressing the media at Sahyadri Guest House on the eve of the Budget Session.

Apart from Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Parliamentary Affair Minister Anil Parab with two junior ministers were present. Interestingly, senior Congress ministers were not present.

While the government has planned to bring 13 Bills in the Assembly session, it however does not mention about bringing a Bill to make Marathi language compulsory in schools of all boards in the state.

Ajit Pawar said around 35 lakh farmers have claimed they are eligible for the farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh. “But, the exact number of beneficiaries will be known after verifying their claims,” he added.

Thackeray also said that the government will fight the cases against Maratha reservation with full might in the court. “I am sure the government will win the battle,” he added.

Taking potshots at opposition BJP, Thackeray said that it should work as strong opposition and should make suggestions and issues of people. “The government is stable and started functioning well but the opposition is not able to digest the fact. That is why they are leveling baseless allegations,” he added.

Deshmukh said he along with the five senior Home Department officials had gone to Andhra Pradesh to get information on the DISHA Act. “We are planning to bring a similar law in the state with some changes in it. We have set up a committee of five senior officials that will give the report by March 30. Then, it will be put before the cabinet and then will bring it in the next Assembly session,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.