Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
First Indian intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on Jan 26

Bharat Biotech had announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for Rs 325 per shot for procurement by the government

iNCOVACC is the world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine to receive approval for the primary two-dose schedule and the heterologous booster dose.

Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech will launch its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, the first of its kind in India, on January 26, the company’s chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said on Saturday.

Interacting with students at the India International Science Festival in Bhopal, Ella also said that the homegrown vaccine for the lumpy skin disease in cattle, Lumpi-ProVacInd, is likely to be launched next month.

“Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day,” Ella said, participating in the ‘Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science’ segment of the IISF, organised at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).

In December, Bharat Biotech had announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for Rs 325 per shot for procurement by the government and Rs 800 per shot for private vaccination centres.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 18:47 IST
