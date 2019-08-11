First in 8 years: Punjab detains 3,484 Class 5 and Class 8 students

The Punjab education department has detained a total of 3,484 children in classes 5 and 8 this year after they failed to secure minimum of 33 per cent marks even after re-examination conducted in May. This comes after Punjab, in March this year, implemented the amended Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE) for the 2018-19 academic session.

The Parliament in January had amended the RTE Act scrapping no-detention policy in the two classes and empowering the states to hold back students if they fail re-exam. The class 5 and 8 students who appeared in examinations conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and failed to secure minimum 33 per cent marks (in each subject) had appeared for re-examination in May. As per the re-examination results data accessed from SCERT office, a total of 3,484 students have now been detained.

Inderjit Singh, director SCERT-cum-director elementary education, Punjab, said, “We have detained those children who failed to secure 33 per cent marks in mostly all subjects. They have not been expelled. In class 5, a total of 23,611 students appeared for re-examination of which 657 have not been promoted to the next class. In class 8, a total of 1.51 lakh students appeared for re-exam of which 2,827 have been detained.”

Inderjit Singh told the Indian Express that from next year, the Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB), and not the SCERT, will be conducting the exams for classes 5 and 8 also. (The PSEB will decide passing criteria,” he added. Since 2016, Punjab was conducting examinations for classes 5 and 8 under ‘Learning Outcome Evaluation System’ (LOES) under which students were not detained or held back even if they get E grade (less than 33 per cent). They were only “identified for remedial coaching and extra attention”.

LOES evaluation was started by then education minister Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema after noticing that due to no-detention policy under RTE, the learning outcomes levels were drastically declining and affecting class X board results. Cheema, who had also headed sub-committee of Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) under then MHRD minister Smriti Irani to study the problems of government schools across the country and work out the comprehensive plan to improve education standards, had spoken in favor of reintroducing exams for classes 5 and 8, saying that elementary education standards were declining as both teachers and students were completely non-serious due to no-detention policy. Since no final decision was taken then on RTE, Punjab implemented LOES saying that it was not a violation of RTE Act as they will conduct exams only to identify weak students without failing or detaining them.

Section 16 of the amended RTE Act, says, “There shall be a regular examination in the fifth and in eighth class at the end of every academic year. If a child fails in examination, he shall be given additional instructions and granted opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of result. The appropriate government may allow schools to hold back child in 5th class or in 8th class or in both classes… if student fails in re-examination. Provided that appropriate government may decide not to hold back child in any class till completion of elementary education. No child shall be expelled from school till the completion of elementary education”.

Broadly, it is for the first time after almost eight years, since RTE was implemented in Punjab in 2011, that class 5 and 8 students have been detained in government schools.