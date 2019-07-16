Inform me if ministers skip Parliament duty, PM Modi tells party brass

For the second time in a month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday pulled up BJP MPs for their poor attendance in Parliament and told the party leadership that he should be informed if they skip their duty, PTI reported.

Speaking at a BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the ongoing Monsoon session could be extended if it was necessary to pass the government’s legislative agenda. The Monsoon session is scheduled to end on July 26.

Addressing a large number of first-timer MPs, Modi said, “The first impression is the last impression.” He also asked the Union ministers to carry out their Parliament roster duty, when they are meant to be present in one of the Houses as a government representative, as assigned.

Even before the start of the Parliament session, PM Modi had pulled up BJP MPs for absenteeism during House sessions and asked them to be present during legislative proceedings.

The prime minister also asked BJP MPs to look after their constituency by playing a leading role in its development, PTI quoted Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi as saying.

While briefing the media, Joshi said that the PM told the parliamentarians that they should take up a social cause or an issue of human sensitivity as a “mission” apart from carrying out their duties as MPs.

Modi also spoke about diseases like leprosy and tuberculosis. Stressing on the need to eradicate the disease, Modi quoted Mahatma Gandhi saying that on an occasion of inaugurating a hospital for lepers, Gandhi had said that he would rather be invited to put a lock on it, PTI reported.