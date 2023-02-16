First G20 culture group meet in Khajuraho next week

The first G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meet, to be held in Khajuraho next week, will be themed around the protection and restitution of cultural property. More than 125 delegates will attend the meeting.

Keeping with this, an exhibition of artefacts that have been repatriated to India in recent years from various countries is being organised on the sidelines.

‘Re(ad)dress: Return of Treasures’ will comprise a four-day exhibition of 25 artefacts that have returned to India, after having been stolen from India and smuggled abroad, said Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Through the exhibition, India will not only present the story of these 25 repatriated objects, and their cultural biographies, but also create awareness about restitution laws and conventions, and highlight successful case studies, officials said.

The story of these objects will be narrated through the Parrot Lady, an 800-year-old sandstone sculpture, which was looted from a Khajuraho temple, but was returned by Canada to India in 2015.

The objective is to achieve a significant reduction in illicit trafficking of cultural property by 2030, strengthen regulation of online trading platforms and social media, and raise awareness among the general public through educational and social media campaigns, they say.

The G20 cultural track will focus on four themes – Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries, and Creative Economy; and Leveraging Digital Technologies for Protection and Promotion of Culture. These will be discussed over the four G20 Culture Working group meetings in Khajuraho, Bhubaneshwar and Hampi, while the fourth location is yet to be decided.

During the three-day deliberations in Khajuraho, delegates from member countries as well as guest nations will discuss the loss of cultural property “due to armed conflicts, colonialism, looting, and illicit trafficking”, and how it deprives people and communities of a part of their history and identity, as well as their right to access and enjoy cultural heritage.

Despite efforts at the international level, various challenges continue to hinder the fight against illicit trafficking and impede the return and restitution of cultural property, officials say. The objective is to initiate an open and inclusive dialogue to strengthen the mechanisms for preventing illicit trafficking and facilitating the return and restitution of cultural property to the countries of origin. Repatriation of stolen artefacts and antiques has been a showcase project of the Narendra Modi government, with approximately 250 such objects coming back to India over the last eight years.

The G20 CWG will advocate ‘Culture for LiFE’ – an environmentally conscious lifestyle as a campaign for sustainable living, which will also celebrate the cultural diversity of the member states, Mohan said.