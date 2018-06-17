First Eid message in Hindi: Mamata Banerjee speaks tolerance

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the Eid gathering in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses the Eid gathering in Kolkata. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday hit out at those who “accuse her of Muslim appeasement”, asking them if “loving Hindus means you have to hate Muslims”. The chief minister was speaking during Eid celebrations on Red Road in Kolkata — one of the largest such congregations in the country. At the event, attended by an estimated two lakh people, Banerjee departed from the norm by delivering her speech entirely in Hindi.

“Mujhe gaali dete hai (Many abuse me). They accuse me of Muslim appeasement. My question to them is whether loving Hindus means you have to hate Muslims. This is an insult to you. To all of us. This is an insult to humanity. This is an insult to justice. Those who say I appease Muslims are friends of neither Hindus nor Muslims,” she said. The chief minister’s speech began with her wishing the faithful on the occasion of Eid. “You all have come here braving this scorching heat and sun. You have borne great suffering through this month of Ramzan, more than we could ever do. For this, I thank you. This is the reason why I go to mandirs, masjids, gurdwaras — I visit all religious temples. And this isn’t a new thing, I have done so from the beginning of my political life,” Banerjee said.

Continuing to speak on tolerance, the CM said, “My parents never had the money to send me to a big school… And yet, the one thing my parents did teach me is insaan ka pyaar (love of humanity). To be tolerant to everyone, to believe in all religions, to respect all religions, to respect everyone and to be able to work alongside everyone.

“Dharm kabhi zalim se nahi hota hai, pyaar mohabbat se hota hai (a religion cannot be followed truly through tyranny, only through love). Darane se kabhi dharma nahi hota hai (creating fear is not dharma). This Hindustan belongs to everybody.”

On Niti Aayog meet

Referring to a Niti Aayog meeting which was originally scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Saturday, Banerjee said she had it postponed by a day so she could attend the prayers on Red Road and celebrate Eid with her supporters.

“Niti Ayog was to have its last meeting today. Many chief ministers had also called me to say that there is much to discuss. But I wrote to them (Centre) and told them to postpone the meeting by a day. I told them, do you not know that it is Eid? Do you not have Eid marked on your calendar? Well, we have it marked prominently on ours… Hamare ghar me puja ho, aur koi hamko baahar bulaye toh main ahi jayungi (if there is worship in my own home and someone calls me to go elsewhere, then how can I go?). Our (Hindu) religious celebrations are yours as well, just as yours (Muslim) are ours. I would not go attend this meeting by giving up the love I know I will receive at the Eid celebrations here,” she said.

