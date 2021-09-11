First dose of vaccine for all eligible people in Goa

GOA CHIEF Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced that the state had administered the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to 100 per cent of its eligible population and congratulated the state’s doctors and health workers. The first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 11,83,247 people, which exceeds the number on the state’s electoral roll.

Senior government officials said that as of September 6, there were 11,42,771 adults in the state, based on the Election Commission of India’s record.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the state for administering the first dose of the vaccine to 100 per cent of its eligible population. “Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators,” Modi said in a tweet.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said, “According to the electoral data we have a population of around 11.45 lakh and we have already crossed the first dose by that. The total figure is more than that because some people may have also come from outside [the state] and got their vaccination done.”