First COVID-19 death in Jharkhand, 8 fresh cases reported

With 8 fresh COVID-19 cases having reported in the last 24 hours, the overall count in the state rose to 13-five in Bokaro. (Representational image) With 8 fresh COVID-19 cases having reported in the last 24 hours, the overall count in the state rose to 13-five in Bokaro. (Representational image)

A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 fatality reported in Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday. The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.

The elderly man, who hailed from Gomia’s Sadam village, was kept in the isolation ward of the Bokaro General Hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5.

He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said. With 8 fresh COVID-19 cases having reported in the last 24 hours, the overall count in the state rose to 13-five in Bokaro, including the deceased, seven in Ranchi and one in Hazaribag, a health department official said.

Pathak said that three family members of the woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 5 in Bokaro district’s Telo village, also tested positive on Wednesday.

While two are the woman’s granddaughters, the other is her brother-in-law, he said. A health department official on Thursday said that five new cases were detected in the Ranchi’s Hindpiri locality on Wednesday night, taking the total number of positive cases in the state capital to seven.

A 22-year-old Malaysian woman had tested positive on March 31 in the city. The woman, with links to a Tablighi Jamaat attendee at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, stayed in the same Hindpiri locality along with other foreign nationals, the officials said.

