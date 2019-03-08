First community-based Anti Retroviral Therapy centre opens in Vakola

INDIA’S FIRST community-based Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART) centre for HIV treatment opened at the office of The Humsafar Trust in Vakola on Thursday. This comes two decades after the NGO first opened an HIV testing centre at its Santacruz East office.

The centre was inaugurated by actor Richa Chadda. Vivek Anand, CEO of the trust, said that unlike two decades ago, samples collected at the centre would be tested in-house, instead of being sent to Sion Hospital for testing.

In cooperation with the Mumbai District AIDS Control Society, USAID and USA-based Family Health International 360, the centre will be staffed by a rotating cast of doctors and a full-time staff to collect samples and counsel patients. Ashok Row Kavi, founding chairman of the trust, said that the centre would be open to all, irrespective of sexual orientation. “We are staffed with mental health professionals to counsel patients as soon as they test positive,” said Kavi.

Anand, meanwhile, rued that the stigma attached with HIV has deterred patients from completing their treatments.