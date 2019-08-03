‘First’ case in Maharashtra under new Act: 35-year-old booked for giving triple talaq on WhatsApp

A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been booked by Mumbra police under the newly passed triple talaq Act after he allegedly divorced his wife on WhatsApp. This is reportedly the first case in Maharashtra filed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which was passed by the Parliament on Wednesday.

The police said that after three years of marriage, the husband gave the woman talaq as he was allegedly having an extramarital affair. He was booked around 9.30 pm on Thursday after the woman approached the Thane Commisionerate office in the morning.

The 31-year-old woman, a MBA graduate, in her statement to the police has alleged that she married the 35-year-old on September 7, 2015. For both, it was their second marriage. However, from the first day of the wedding, her husband and in-laws started harassing her, she claimed.

“The husband allegedly started demanding money. The woman’s father went on to take a loan and even bought him a bike,” said an officer. As the harassment did not stop, the complainant left the house and went to stay with her parents in the mid-2017.

In September 2017, the woman allegedly came to know that her husband was having an extramarital affair. “Since then, the two would constantly fight over the phone and WhatsApp. During this period, she was pregnant and now they have a child,” the officer said.

On November 30, 2018, after a heated argument, the man allegedly texted her the word ‘talaq’ thrice on WhatsApp. He then called her up and uttered ‘talaq’ thrice over the phone as well.

Since then, they had not been speaking, the police said. “After the Bill was passed on Wednesday, she filed an application with the Thane commissioner’s office seeking that a case be filed under the new Act against her husband,” the officer said.

The application was forwarded to the Mumbra police and a case was registered under the Act. The man’s mother and sister have also been booked on charges of dowry and criminal breach of trust under the Indian Penal Code.

Sub-Inspector Yogesh Patil of Mumbra police said, “We have the screenshot of their November 2018 WhatsApp chat in which he has typed ‘talaq’ thrice. We shall used that as evidence.”

“We are yet to make an arrest. So far, we have learnt that the accused used to work as a sales executive in Abu Dhabi. His wife claims that he is now staying with his new wife in Vikhroli. We are trying to trace him,” an officer said.