First Bhupen Hazarika National Award to Usha Mangeshkar: Himanta Biswa Sarma

ASSAM CHIEF Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the closing ceremony of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations will be held on November 29 in Delhi.

Sarma said the state Cabinet has also approved a national-level award named after the maestro. The inaugural ‘Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika National Award’ will be presented to eminent singer Usha Mangeshkar in recognition of her outstanding contributions to Indian music, the CM said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the award at the concluding ceremony of the centenary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam.

“It will be conferred once every three years to an internationally or nationally recognised figure in music, arts or cinema,” Sarma said, adding that the award will include a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a citation.