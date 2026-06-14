First batch of NDA-trained women cadets commissioned as officers

In the Indian Army, nine women officers were commissioned during the Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course held at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, on Saturday. The parade was reviewed by President Droupadi Murmu.

A YEAR after they walked past the symbolic Antim Pag — the final step — at the National Defence Academy in Pune, the first batch of 17 women cadets trained at the NDA was commissioned on Saturday as officers, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of women’s participation in military service.

This is the first time women officers will be joining the forces with a permanent commission. This was made possible by an interim order passed by the Supreme Court in August 2021, while hearing a plea seeking directions to let eligible women take the NDA and Naval Academy entrance exams conducted by the UPSC. The first batch of women cadets joined the NDA in July-August 2022 as part of its 148th course.