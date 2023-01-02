Members of first Agniveer batch arrive at Guards Regimental Centre for training

The members of the first Agniveer batch for the Brigade of The Guards have reported at the Guards Regimental Center, Kamptee, Nagpur for training.

They are the first batch of trainees for the new recruitment system of Agnipath, wherein only 25 per cent of the intake will be retained for regular pensionable service while the rest would be released from the Army with a severance payment.

Guards Regimental Center, Kamptee, Nagpur (Express Photo)

The Agniveers reporting to The Guards Regimental Center for training have come from various recruiting offices, between Dec 25 to Dec 31, 2022. A total of 112 Agniveers have reported for six months of training.

The six-month-long training at Guards Regimental Center, Kamptee began Monday (Jan 2). After the completion of training, the Agniveers will be sent to their units for further specialised training in the Indian Army.