FIRs lodged: 23-year-old dies as residents attack policemen during raid in Haryana

According to the first FIR lodged in Nuh, police personnel tracked down Shabbir to a house in Patakpur village. The accused allegedly ran into the fields but police personnel were able to nab him. (Photo for representational purpose) According to the first FIR lodged in Nuh, police personnel tracked down Shabbir to a house in Patakpur village. The accused allegedly ran into the fields but police personnel were able to nab him. (Photo for representational purpose)

A 23-year-old truck driver was shot dead in Patakpur village in Nuh district’s Punahana late Tuesday evening during a confrontation between local residents and a police team, comprising personnel from Uttarakhand and Haryana police, who had come to arrest a man suspected to be a member of a burglary gang.

Two FIRs have been registered at the Punahana police station, one against “around 150 people” who allegedly attacked the police team with “sticks, rods, and weapons”, and another against an unidentified person who fired the fatal shot.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a Dehradun police official said that the raid was related to a burglary on July 27 at a mobile phone store in Dehradun. The FIR in the matter was registered at the city’s Cantt police station against “unknown persons”, with a subsequent enquiry by local police revealing the names of at least three suspects, including that of one Shabbir.

A team of eight police personnel left for Haryana on Monday to track down the suspects, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said. On Tuesday night, the joint team tracked down Shabbir at Punhana, but “moments after the arrest the public retaliated and started pelting stones at the police teams… gunshots were also fired at the police,” Kukreti said.

According to the first FIR lodged in Nuh, police personnel tracked down Shabbir to a house in Patakpur village. The accused allegedly ran into the fields but police personnel were able to nab him.

“Meanwhile, around 150 men and women of Patakpur village, armed with sticks, rods, and weapons, attacked the police team, throwing bricks and stones, and managed to free the accused,” states the FIR.

When police personnel managed to nab Shabbir again, a mob allegedly fired “20-25 shots”. Police personnel claim to have fired gunshots in the air before they sought shelter among the crops. This was when they claim to have found the deceased, Sahib, lying injured near a house near the fields. He was rushed to Nalhad Medical College but was declared dead on arrival.

“Prima facie, it’s hard to tell whether the fatal shot was from the police side or from the mob… An FIR has been lodged under Section 302 of the IPC. Investigation will proceed fast,” Nuh SP Nazneen Bhasin said.

However, Sahib’s relatives and Patakpur villagers said that police personnel inflicted the fatal wound. Sahib, a truck driver from Naheda village, had gone to Patakpur on Tuesday in search of another driver, they said.

His relatives claimed that the candidate for the job was working in fields in the village and Sahib went there to look for him. “However, when he reached the fields, six or seven police vehicles drew up nearby, and randomly opened fire on the people there. He was the only one injured,” Sahib’s relative said.

Local residents held a mahapanchayat on Wednesday afternoon and narrowed down on four demands — an FIR be lodged against the erring police personnel, Rs 50 lakh be given as compensation to the family of the deceased, a government job be secured for one member of his family, and the investigation be monitored by a sitting magistrate.

“Until these demands are fulfilled by the police and the administration, we will not collect Sahib’s body, and will not give permission for his postmortem, whether this takes six hours or six months,” said a relative who did not want to be identified.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App