FIRs against ‘unknown people’ for raising permanent structures at farmers’ protest site

Four days after farmers who have been protesting at the Tikri border for the last three months started raising brick and cement structures in the area, two FIRs have been registered against “unknown” people in Jhajjar for raising “permanent structures” and “illegal boring”.

The FIRs have been lodged at the Sadar Bahadurgarh police station and the City Bahadurgarh police station. The FIR at the former has been registered under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, and Section 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint submitted by Siddharth Singh, Estate Officer of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Bahadurgarh.

In his complaint to police, Singh has stated, “It has come to the notice of this office that some unknown persons are raising permanent structures on the HSVP Dividing Road of Sector 10-12, Bahadurgarh opposite Maruti Training School and RTA Office. It is also intimated that illegal boring has also been done by some unknown persons along the road…thereby causing damage to the Government Property. Therefore, it is requested to stop the illegal construction and are requested to lodge the FIR against these unknown persons.”

Confirming an FIR had been registered, Inspector Sunil Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sadar Bahadurgarh police station said, “An FIR has been lodged regarding the matter at our police station, and a similar one has been registered at the City Bahadurgarh police station as well. We are conducting investigations into the case under our jurisdiction, no arrests have been made yet.”

The FIR at the City Bahadurgarh police station, meanwhile, has been registered under Section 8B of the National Highway Act, and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC on the basis of a complaint submitted by Manish Kumar, HR Manager at the Rohad toll plaza.

In his complaint, he has similarly alleged that some “unknown people are putting a bore well” near “chainage number 33650” on “National Highway 9 (Delhi-Rohtak) Bahadurgarh bypass”, “which is illegal”. He has sought that the the “encroachment” be removed.

It was on Saturday that farmers had started erecting pucca structures at both Tikri and Singhu borders. Although two FIRs had been registered regarding the structures at Singhu border in Sonipat on Saturday itself, the FIRs in Jhajjar were registered only on Tuesday.