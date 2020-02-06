Firozabad protest: Allahabad HC grants bail to cancer patient in 1 case

Ahmed was among the 13 and is receiving treatment under judicial custody in the SN Medical College, Agra. The others have approached the Allahabad High Court for bail. Ahmed was among the 13 and is receiving treatment under judicial custody in the SN Medical College, Agra. The others have approached the Allahabad High Court for bail.

Ahmed Nabi, a cancer patient held for violence during anti-CAA protests on charges of attempt to murder, dacoity, damaging public and private property, rioting and criminal intimidation, has been granted bail by the Allahabad High Court. A bail application was filed on Wednesday in the Firozabad district court over another FIR against him under the Arms Act.

Firozabad Additional District Judge Keshav Goel had earlier rejected the bail applications of all the 13 persons arrested for violence during anti-CAA protests on December 20 last year on charges of attempt to murder, destruction of public and private property, among others.

Ahmed was among the 13 and is receiving treatment under judicial custody in the SN Medical College, Agra. The others have approached the Allahabad High Court for bail.

Ahmed is the first arrested accused among the 13 to get bail. The order dated January 29 reached Ahmed on Tuesday. Eight of the 13 accused also face charges under the Arms Act for which separate FIRs have been registered against each of them.

Other accused facing charges under the Arms Act are yet to file bail applications as they are trying to secure bail in the attempt to murder case.

Ahmed’s advocate Mohammed Nageen said, “We have filed bail application in Arms Act (case)… It may be heard in the next two-three days.”

📢 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.